Kathie Lee Gifford Leaving Today After 11 Years

  By
    &

Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 7:14 AM

Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kathie Lee Gifford has announced that she's leaving the Today show after 11 years.

The beloved host will be departing the morning show on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. Gifford made the emotional announcement on Tuesday alongside her longtime partner, friend and co-host, Hoda Kotb.

"I have something to share with everybody, and it's bittersweet, as these things always are," Gifford began. "I've been here almost 11 years—thought I would stay here one year. Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. And now, when it's our 11th anniversary I'm going to be leaving the Today show."

"I know. it's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up," Gifford continued. "But it's also hard, because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody so much."

Photos

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Take Italy

Prior to joining Today, Gifford had a longtime run alongside Regis Philbin on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.

 

"I've been in this business 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful—more beautiful—group of people, who work every day for four hours of live television every day, five days a week," Gifford continued. "And we have fun and we laugh and we support one another. We know each other's kids' names. We know when someone's having a colonoscopy. We know everything! And we do life together. We do life together. And nobody more so than my Hoda, who [chokes up]—it's going to happen the same way it did with Regis."

"You know, when I left Regis, it was hard, but I'm closer to him now than we were after 15 years together," Gifford shared. "You don't share that kind of life together and not be changed forever by it. so, I love you Hoda Mama. First you were just Hoda. remember? You were always Coda to Regis. But you're just so special. Thank you. Thank you so much."

While Kotb told her co-host, "The minute you stepped into my life...it changed."

Kotb went on to say, "You chose me, and that's how it started. I was thinking about how everything good that's happened in my life, has happened since you came…"

