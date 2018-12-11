Kathie Lee Gifford Leaving Today After 11 Years

Kathie Lee Gifford has announced that she's leaving the Today show after 11 years.

The beloved host will be departing the morning show on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. Gifford made the emotional announcement on Tuesday alongside her longtime partner, friend and co-host, Hoda Kotb.

"I have something to share with everybody, and it's bittersweet, as these things always are," Gifford began. "I've been here almost 11 years—thought I would stay here one year. Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. And now, when it's our 11th anniversary I'm going to be leaving the Today show."

"I know. it's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up," Gifford continued. "But it's also hard, because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody so much."