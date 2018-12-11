Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Style Protocol and Has Some Photo Booth Fun

  By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 6:54 AM

Rosamund Pike, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

Meghan Markle isn't afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to her royal style.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards in London. The mother-to-be wore a stunning, black Givenchy gown with a one-shoulder cut that could have made some royals blush.

Royal admirers were also quick to note her dark nail polish—a rumored no-no for members of the royal family. It's been reported the royals are prohibited from wearing colored nail polish. Although, Queen Elizabeth II's favorite light pink shade, Essie's Ballet Slippers, seems to be permitted.

Overall, the royal seemed to enjoy the evening. She cradled her baby bump and was all smiles as she presented Givenchy's artistic director Clare Waight Keller, who also designed her royal wedding dress, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

"This woman is so amazing," Keller gushed during her acceptance speech. "I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life... I can't thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

In addition, Meghan could be seen having some fun in a photo booth with Keller and actress Rosamund Pike. Again, she tenderly held her bump and smiled for the cameras as the photos were snapped.

Fans shouldn't be surprised Meghan broke royal style protocol for the evening. After all, she's been known to bend the rules with her fashion choices, as well as with her public displays of affection with Prince Harry.

To see more of these moments, check out the gallery.

