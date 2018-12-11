LOL! Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Won't Sit Still for Christmas Photos

YouTube
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 5:40 AM
Bah humbug!
As Jimmy Kimmel, 51, explained in his show Monday, he and wife Molly McNearney "finally got around to taking" to taking pictures of daughter Jane Kimmel, 4, and son Billy Kimmel, 19 months, dressed in their holiday best for this year's holiday card. Unfortunately, they weren't very cooperative—despite Jimmy's best attempts to coax them into taking the perfect picture.
"Trying to get them to sit still and smile and look vaguely in our direction at the same time is like trying to put a wetsuit onto a monkey and a baby pig. It's impossible. I took no less than 400 photographs," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said, half-jokingly. "I made faces. I made noises. I jumped around. I used threats. I said, 'You're going to pay for your own college if you don't look here and smile.' You can't even jingle your keys anymore—because you can't jingle a FOB!"
Jimmy added he spent all of Saturday morning trying to stage the perfect shot for his family's Christmas card. "In two hours, we didn't get a single usable shot. I was like, 'I think I got it,'" the comedian said. "And then I went back to the computer and I was like, 'I did not get it. Not one.'"
However, the shoot gave him an idea. "There's an app that makes you vomit rainbows," Jimmy said. "Somebody's gotta come up with one that makes kids sit still and smile for three seconds!"
Eventually, Jimmy and Molly gave up. "We were like, 'The hell with it! We'll get pictures of someone else's kids and send 'em,'" he said after showing viewers some options. "Instead of sending people pictures of our kids this year, we're just going to send them our kids this year."
