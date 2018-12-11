Floyd Parton Dead: Dolly Parton's Brother Was 61

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 4:47 AM

Dolly Parton, Floyd Parton

Ron Galella/WireImage

Dolly Parton's brother, Floyd Estel Parton, has died. 

According to his obituary, published via the Atchley Funeral Home in Tennessee, Floyd passed away on Thursday, Dec. 6 at the age of 61. His cause of death was not revealed.

Described as a true "Renaissance man," Floyd had an array of talents and areas of expertise. Per the obituary, he was an "avid outdoorsman" with an "abundant knowledge of nature," as well as an "incredible cook." He also shared his famous family members' love of music. He wrote the hit "Rockin' Years," which was recorded by his sister Dolly and Ricky Van Shelton. The song was even nominated for Best Country Vocal Collaboration at the 34th Annual Grammy Awards. He also wrote "Nickels and Dimes," which was sung by Dolly and later George Burns.

Floyd is survived by his sisters—Dolly, Rachel, Willadeene, Stella, Cassie and Freida—as well as by his brothers David, Coy Denver, Bobby and Randy.

His several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also live on.

 

