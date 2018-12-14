How Vanessa Hudgens Successfully Avoided the Child Star Curse

When a naked picture of Vanessa Hudgens surfaced back in 2007, there wasn't much public sympathy for the then-Disney Channel star. This was long before the massive celebrity nude photo hack of 2014, and unlike those famous women, Vanessa wasn't perceived as a victim whose privacy had been grossly violated.

Instead, the 18-year-old was blamed for having taken compromising photos in the first place.

The High School Musical star issued a heartfelt apology, and despite some initial backlash, didn't get the boot from the family-friendly Disney franchise. Years later, Vanessa would describe the scandal as "by far the worst moment of my career," telling Paper magazine, "That was just a really s--tty situation that sucked."

That it did, but the unfortunate ordeal didn't completely derail Vanessa's promising career. In one sense, the leaked photos may have actually eased Hudgens' transition from child actress to film and television star. Because unlike, say, Miley Cyrus, Vanessa didn't have to prove that she and the squeaky-clean Disney character she played were not one and the same.