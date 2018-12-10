What's Going on With Meghan Markle and Her Staff: Untangling the Duchess of Sussex's High Turnover Rate

Someone wants you to believe that something strange is going on in the office of the Duchess of Sussex.

It's been nearly seven months since, in front of the entire world, Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, joined the royal family, and became the first person to hold her title. And from the outside looking in, it seems as though she's taken to life as a princess of the United Kingdom—including all the responsibilities that come with the appointment—like a duck to water.

She's kicked off the first of what will surely be many charitable endeavors by throwing her support behind and writing the foreward for Together: Our Community Cookbook, a charity cookbook to benefit the Hubb Community Kitchen, which has helped the survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire and has seen regular visits from Meghan since January 2018. She, alongside her husband, embarked on a successful tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in the fall, just in time for the Invictus Games, held in Sydney in October, where she delivered rousing speeches and undertook her first solo event. Sure, there's been the incessant public squawking from her father Thomas and half-sister Samantha, two people who've never come across dirty laundry they didn't want to air out in public, and the bubbling rumors regarding a feud between her and new sister-in-law Kate Middleton, but on the job front, it's felt as though she's acclimated to the role quite nicely, which tracks for someone who's always held ambitions of changing the world.