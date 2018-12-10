Nikki Bella Reveals the Status of Her Relationship With Peter Kraus

Nikki Bella is "enjoying being single" following her split from John Cena.

The WWE couple split in April after six years together, announcing their breakup in a joint statement. But, by the end of May, a rep for Nikki confirmed to E! News that the couple was "working on their relationship." Then, two months later, Nikki announced that the couple had called it quits once again.

So how is dating life going for Nikki now that she's single?

"Oh, it's you know, it's not going well, I guess," Nikki told E! News over the weekend while attending Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City with sister Brie Bella. "But I guess I'm not really looking."