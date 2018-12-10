EXCLUSIVE!

Shawn Mendes "Walking on Clouds" Over First Grammy Nominations

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 5:00 PM

Justifiably, Shawn Mendes was "so excited" when E! News caught up with him Friday night at Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Hours earlier, he reached a career milestone when he earned not one but two nominations at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Mendes said it was "amazing" to find out the news live on CBS This Morning, where he helped announce the nominees alongside Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe and Janelle Monáe. "It's literally like walking on clouds all day. It was just really, really crazy. It was a super emotional morning, because my entire crew and everyone I've worked really hard with for a few years was there," he said. "We all kind of experienced it together. It's amazing. That's all I can really say about it."

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter said it was "for sure" the highlight of his year. "In My Blood" is nominated for Song of the Year, while Shawn Mendes is nominated for Best Pop Vocal album.

Watch

Shawn Mendes' Most-Memorable Moment of 2018

In addition to preparing for the ceremony, airing live from L.A.'s Staples Center Feb. 10, Mendes is gearing up for a world tour. His first date is set for March 7 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. "I have 100 shows coming up, and I just announced my first stadium in Toronto," the "Lost in Japan" singer noted. "I have my biggest tour I've ever done coming up next year, so I'm excited!"

For more from Mendes, watch E! News' exclusive video interview now.

