Megan Fox Fears Her #MeToo Story Would Be Misinterpreted

Fox's comments would often make headlines, and amid backlash, the actress either felt compelled to apologize or explain herself. Looking back on it, she realized, "My words were taken and used against me in a way that was—at that time in my life, at that age and dealing with that level of fame—really painful. I don't want to say this about myself, but let's say that I was ahead of my time and so people weren't able to understand. Instead, I was rejected because of qualities that are now being praised in other women coming forward. And because of my experience, I feel it's likely that I will always be just out of the collective understanding. I don't know if there will ever be a time where I'm considered 'normal' or 'relatable' or 'likable.'"

While Bay is never mentioned by name in The New York Times' latest Q&A—and Fox says they're now "BFFs" after a highly publicized falling out—his name will be forever linked to hers.

Fox said she has "quite a few stories" to tell in relation to the #MeToo movement. But given how she's been treated before, she's decided to keep quiet—for now. "I just didn't think based on how I'd been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim. And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it's appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story." Asked if she would like to tell her story now, Fox declined. "I'm not the universal hammer of justice. This is not to say that other people shouldn't do what they feel is right," she told The New York Times. "But in my circumstance, I don't feel it's my job to punish someone because they did something bad to me."