Rent Cast Revealed: See Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher and More in Character

It seems we've been waiting 525,600 minutes for Rent to debut on Fox. However, now we have your first look at the cast in all their bohemian glory ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 27 premiere on Fox.

Below, see Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Mario, Brennin Hunt, Tinashe and Valentina in character for Rent, the acclaimed musical from Jonathan Larson that won four Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, six Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for a Grammy. In addition to the aforementioned cast, Waitress and The Greatest Showman breakout Keala Settle will perform "Seasons of Love," one of the show's most famous songs, and join the ensemble of the live musical.

See the cast in character below.