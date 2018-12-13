Rent Cast Revealed: See Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher and More in Character

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 5:30 AM

Rent, Rent Live

Fox

It seems we've been waiting 525,600 minutes for Rent to debut on Fox. However, now we have your first look at the cast in all their bohemian glory ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 27 premiere on Fox.

Below, see Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Mario, Brennin Hunt, Tinashe and Valentina in character for Rent, the acclaimed musical from Jonathan Larson that won four Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, six Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for a Grammy. In addition to the aforementioned cast, Waitress and The Greatest Showman breakout Keala Settle will perform "Seasons of Love," one of the show's most famous songs, and join the ensemble of the live musical.

See the cast in character below.

Rent, Rent Live

Pamela Littky/FOX

Valentina

RuPaul's Drag Race veteran Valentina plays Angel Dumont Schunard, a drag queen and street percussionist with a zest for life.

Rent, Rent Live

Pamela Littky/FOX

Kiersey Clemons

Rising star  Kiersey Clemons, known for her work in Hearts Beat Loud and Dope, plays Joanne Jefferson, Maureen's girlfriend and an Ivy League-educated lawyer.

Rent, Rent Live

Pamela Littky/FOX

Tinashe

Fresh off a stint on Dancing With the Stars, singer-actress-dancer Tinashe takes on the role of Mimi Marquez, a dancer who battles addiction.

Rent, Rent Live

Pamela Littky/FOX

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon, who was nominated for an Emmy for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live, will play Tom Collins, a computer scientist who returns to New York after getting expelled from MIT. 

Rent, Rent Live

Pamela Littky/FOX

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, who previously starred in Fox's Grease: Live, will play Maureen Johnson, an outgoing performance artist.

Rent, Rent Live

Pamela Littky/FOX

Brennin Hunt

Newcomer Brennin Hunt appeared in one episode of Nashville and previously appeared on The X Factor, is playing Roger Davis, a struggling musician and Mark's roommate and best friend.

Rent, Rent Live

Pamela Littky/FOX

Jordan Fisher

Grease: Live veteran, Dancing With the Stars winner and Hamilton grad Jordan Fisher is set to play Mark Cohen, an aspiring filmmaker. The character is also the show's narrator.

Rent, Rent Live

Pamela Littky/FOX

Mario

Singer Mario, who recurred on Empire, is playing Benjamin Coffin III, Mark and Roger's former roommate-turned-landlord. He's always after their rent.

The live broadcast will be executive produced by by Marc Platt of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and La La Land fame, with the estate of writer/composer Jonathan Larson.

Michael Greif, the director of the original Broadway production of Rent, is the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski, a veteran of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Grease: Live and Dancing with the Stars, will be the live television director.

Rent airs Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Fox.

