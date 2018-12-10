Miley Cyrus Used to Bully Hailey Baldwin: "I Would Be Evil to Her"

Hailey Baldwin has a surprising person to thank for learning how to deal with trolls: Miley Cyrus.

In a new episode of Carpool Karaoke, the songstress joined Baldwin and famous BFF Kendall Jenner for a ride. In between belting out Cyrus' hit, "Party in the U.S.A." and her new single, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," the trio reflected on knowing each other as kids.

As it turns out, Cyrus was friends with Baldwin's older sister, Alaia Baldwin, and the two were not so nice to the future model.

"I would be evil to her," the Grammy nominee admitted. "She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia...we would lock her out of the room...and be evil."