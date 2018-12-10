Miss World 2018: 5 Things to Know About Vanessa Ponce de Leon

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, Miss World 2018 Winner

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Ponce de Leon!

The 26-year-old model was crowned Miss World on Sunday. 

"I can't believe it. I really can't believe it," she said backstage. "And I think all the girls deserved it. I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone."

Vanessa was one of 118 women to compete for the title at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. Miss Thailand, Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, was the runner up, and Miss Uganda, Quiin Abenakyo, placed third.

She also succeeded the role from 2017's Miss India Manushi Chhillar

So, what do we know about the new title holder? Check out the list of fun facts below to learn more about the 2018 Miss World winner:

Photos

2018 Miss World Pageant

1. She means business.

Vanessa holds a degree in International Business. She's also on the Board of Directors of a rehab center for girls.

2. She's passionate about volunteering.

Over the years, Vanessa has supported a number of different causes. For instance, she currently volunteers for Migrantes en el Camino and she's worked with organizations that support people with disabilities.

3. She's athletic. 

Vanessa loves to scuba dive, play volleyball and participate in ultimate frisbee.

4. This isn't her first title.

Vanessa was the winner of Mexico's Next Top Model in 2014.

5. She's the first Miss Mexico to be crowned Miss World.

Congratulations on this major achievement, Vanessa!

