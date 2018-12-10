Miss World 2018: 5 Things to Know About Vanessa Ponce de Leon

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Ponce de Leon!

The 26-year-old model was crowned Miss World on Sunday.

"I can't believe it. I really can't believe it," she said backstage. "And I think all the girls deserved it. I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone."

Vanessa was one of 118 women to compete for the title at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. Miss Thailand, Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, was the runner up, and Miss Uganda, Quiin Abenakyo, placed third.

She also succeeded the role from 2017's Miss India Manushi Chhillar.

So, what do we know about the new title holder? Check out the list of fun facts below to learn more about the 2018 Miss World winner: