Normani and Lauren Jauregui Congratulate Camila Cabello on Her Grammy Nominations

What feud? Fifth Harmony singers and solo artists Normani and Lauren Jauregui have both congratulated former band mate Camila Cabello on her Grammy nominations.

Things seemed tense for a while between the remaining four members and Camila after she announced her decision to leave the girls' group in 2016 to concentrate on a solo career. In March, Fifth Harmony began an indefinite hiatus as the singers too pursued personal music projects.

On Friday, the nominations for the 2019 Grammys were announced. Camila received two nods, for "Best Pop Solo Performance" for "Havana" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album, Camila.

"I'm super proud of her. I'm grateful that she got into a place in her career where she's happy and she doing what she wants to do," Lauren shared with E! News exclusively at Z100's Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden. "It's amazing that she got nominated."

As for Normani, who performed with Khalid at the sold-out concert, she said she would absolutely congratulate the Grammy nominated star.

"Yes! Why not? Why wouldn't I?" she shared with E! News. "I love her so much."