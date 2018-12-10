Sophia Bush Recalls "Ugly" Aftermath of Chad Michael Murray Split

Sophia Bush is opening up about her personal and professional experiences in a candid conversation with Dax Shepard.

The One Tree Hill alum is a guest on the latest episode of Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, during which she's asked about her marriage to her former co-star. Chad Michael Murray is never mentioned by name in the episode, but Bush does tell Shepard why she doesn't like to discuss that period in her life.

"The reason why I don't talk about it, A. is because everyone's been 21 and stupid, but if you're in our job, for some reason, people wanna talk to you about like, when you're fully-fledged adults who've done really amazing s--t with your lives, they wanna talk to you about the dumb thing you did in college basically," Bush explains. "Which doesn't make sense to me, 'cause like, in any other realm, if a CEO is having a meeting, no one's gonna ask about the time they went to a kegger in college."