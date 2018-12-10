Karl Lagerfeld Reveals Just How Out of Touch With Reality He Really Is

No one has ever accused Karl Lagerfeld of being too modest.

In a wide-ranging Q&A with The Cut, the famed fashion designer gives a glimpse into his life of glamour—and, in doing so, reminds readers just how out of touch he is with the modern world.

For example, Lagerfeld says his pampered pet, a cat named Choupette, "adores" private planes. "You know, the problem with private jets is that even if you have a big one, if you have many people [aboard], then it is a nightmare. More than three or four, forget about it. I remember I came back from Moscow and brought all my assistants. It was the worst flight, because they asked for drinks and this and that," he complains. "I like to sleep in planes. Or I close my eyes and clean my brain." Lagerfeld also estimates it's been "20 years" since he flew commercial. "They photograph you with the iPhone..." Lagerfeld says of all the civilian paparazzi. "Oh, no, no, no."

Lagerfeld says he doesn't drive, either, as he's fallen asleep at the wheel twice and crashed his car. "It's a miracle that I'm still alive, but I never touched a wheel again. You know, as a child I was told by my mother, 'You must learn nothing. You always have to depend on people, because then you have to make an effort to have the money that they will do it for you,'" Lagerfeld says of not being able to live independently as an adult. "I don't know how to cook. I don't know how to make a bed," he adds. "I only know sketching and talking and making collections."