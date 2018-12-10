Stranger Things Season 3 Episode Titles Decoded: Will These Theories Be Right?

Is Robin Sparkles writing the new season of Stranger Things? It sure seems that way. And yes, this is a reference to How I Met Your Mother and the song "Let's Go to the Mall."

Netflix revealed the Stranger Things season three episode titles in a new teaser that's sure to cause more confusion than exposition. The eight episode titles revealed in the teaser, which you can see below, are:

"Suzie, Do You Copy?"

"The Mall Rats"

"The Case of the Missing Lifeguard"

"The Sauna Test"

"The Source"

"The Birthday"

"The Bite"

"The Battle of Starcourt"