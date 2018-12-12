Watch the 2019 SAG Awards Nominations Ceremony Live

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 4:00 AM

2019 SAG Awards

SAG-AFTRA

In just a few hours, Awkwafina and Laverne Cox will announce the nominees for the 2019 SAG Awards. Before they take the stage at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, however, committee chair JoBeth Williams and committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin will announce the stunt ensemble action performance nominees during a live webcast. Then, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will introduce Awkwafina and Cox, who will unveil the nominees.

Fans can watch the nominations ceremony here, live at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

TBS and TNT will simulcast the 25th Annual SAG Awards live on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the show live via the networks' mobile and smart TV apps. TNT will also broadcast an encore of the ceremony at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Photos

2017 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Kathy Connell will return as the program's executive producer for the sixth consecutive year.

E! News will publish the complete list of nominees later this morning.

A host for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards has yet to be announced.

As always, tune in to E! for exclusive up-to-the-minute updates from the red carpet.

