Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 6:50 AM

Mary Poppins Returns

The critics have spoken!

Nominations for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards were announced live on KTLA this morning, honoring the best achievements in film and television. The winners will be revealed Jan. 11, when the 24th annual ceremony airs live on The CW Network. The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association must submit votes by Jan. 11.

"We're thrilled to serve once again as the exclusive home of the Critics' Choice Awards, and to help honor some of the biggest stars in film and television," Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President of Development at The CW Network, told E! News in a statement in September. "The CCA is one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood, and we're delighted to partner with the BFCA and BTJA again this year to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers."

A host has yet to be announced.

The show will once again take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Black Panther

Here is the list of film nominations:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

ROMA

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Ryan Gosling, First Man

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza APrchia, ROMA

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Ricahrd E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, First Man

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Here is the list of television nominations:

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Middle

One Day at a Time

Schitt's Creek

Best Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Good Fight

Homecoming

Killing Eve

My Brilliant Friend

Pose

Succession

