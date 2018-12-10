Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 5:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Nicki Minaj has a new man in her life. 

Over the weekend, the rapper appeared to make her relationship with Kenneth Petty Instagram official. The "Barbie Dreams" star posted a series of photos and videos from her birthday getaway, including a shot that showed her cuddling up with him.

"Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?...it's no secret…that both of us…are running out of time…," she captioned a photo of her wrapping her arms and leg around him. She also shared a separate photo of him looking off into the distance. 

As if these weren't enough social media clues that a romance may be brewing, Petty also shared the same photo of himself getting cozy with Minaj on Instagram. He actually made it his account's profile picture.

This wasn't the first time Minaj had posted a picture of Petty. The two sparked romance rumors last month after Minaj shared a photo of the duo hanging out.

Although, some of Minaj's social media followers have expressed concern over this relationship. Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York.

Read

2019 Grammys Nominations Snubs and Surprises Include Carrie Underwood and Nicki Minaj

Overall, it looked like Minaj had a great birthday celebration. She posted a picture of herself having some fun in the sun and riding on the back of a jet ski. 

She also shared a video of her crew singing "Happy Birthday" and celebrating with a sparkler cake.

Happy 36th birthday, Nicki!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mary Poppins Returns

Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, White Collar

The White Collar Cast's Family Dinner Reunion Will Warm Your Heart

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Says Her Mom Got Her Into Smoking Weed Again

Sarah Hyland, AmfAR

Sarah Hyland Reveals Second Kidney Transplant and Suicidal Thoughts

Family Guy, Carrie Fisher

Family Guy's Tribute to Carrie Fisher's Character Will Make You Cry and Smile

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara

Ryan Seacrest, Ciara, Lucy Hale and More Stars to Headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

ROMA

ROMA Named Best Film of 2018 by L.A. Film Critics Association

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.