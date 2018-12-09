Elseworlds Part 1: The Flash Was Completely Hysterical

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Elseworlds

The CW

Never before did we realize how badly we needed some superheroes to swap...bodies? Minds? Identities? 

It's sort of unclear so far what's actually happening here or why or what other swap movie or show we (or any of the characters) can compare this to, but all we can say after seeing the first part of the latest Arrow/Flash/Supergirl crossover is that we've never laughed so hard. We've also perhaps never before geek-gasped as hard as we did when the camera panned over the actual Kent farm from Smallville while the actual Smallville theme song played. 

Did we even love Smallville as much as we felt like we did during that transition? We genuinely don't remember, but regardless, that little nod was incredible. 

Anyway, we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let's break this whole thing down with the night's best moments! 

Photos

Everything We Know About the 2018 CW Superhero Crossover

The whole thing started with Oliver waking up in Barry and Iris' bed and slowly realizing that he was now apparently Barry Allen, and even had Barry's powers. Iris just thought he was acting weird because he was tired and not getting enough sleep because of Cicada, so he ran (literally) to find Oliver/the real Barry to help him sort it out. 

Team Flash, unfortunately, did not believe their story that Barry was Oliver and Oliver was Barry, and under Iris' orders, Barry and Oliver got knocked out and locked in the pipeline together. Oliver taught Barry how to dislocate his thumb and Barry taught Oliver how to phase through solid objects, and together, they escaped the prison and ran off to the Kent farm (cue "Save Me" by Remy Zero) to get help from Kara, who happened to still recognize them for themselves. 

Kara was there hanging out with her cousin Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and his girlfriend, Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch), and let's be honest, Lois was the star of that whole scene, even as she was just watching Barry and Oliver teach each other how to use their abilities, mostly by shooting/making fun of each other. 

Elseworlds, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW

Then, Cisco and Caitlin showed up to give some bad news: there was a power-stealing robot on the loose in Central City, and they needed Barry and Oliver's help, whichever Barry and Oliver they were. Supergirl and Superman came too, just for fun. 

With the new knowledge that Barry had to get angry to use Oliver's abilities and Oliver had to smile, or something, to use Barry's, they took down evil power-stealing robot and got a chance to find out that Cisco had a vision of a scene we saw at the beginning of the episode—the Monitor, giving Dr. John Deegan a fancy book and telling him to rewrite reality with it. After Barry and Oliver checked out the vision as well and Oliver used his Flash speed to draw the scene, they saw that they'd clearly have to go to Gotham City to find these dudes. And that's where we now are going into tomorrow night's episode of Arrow

Read

Bitsie Tulloch Is a Very 2018 Lois Lane in the Elseworlds Crossover

A few other bits and pieces: 

A Pipeline Prison Mystery Solved

Everyone has always wondered at the apparent abuse going on of the meta prisoners held at STAR Labs in those incredibly bare cells, but tonight, we learned that a toilet can be found by kicking a random part of the wall. 

Clark and Lois on the Smallville Farm Is Our Aesthetic

Those cozy fall clothes, that farm, that playful and sweet relationship. It's everything we've ever wanted and we'd like to move right on into that portion of this crossover. 

That West-Allen Moment

Executive producer Todd Helbing had promised us that the crossover would reaffirm Barry and Iris' love, and boy did it ever. Iris only momentarily didn't believe that her husband was her husband, but real Barry knew exactly what to say to convince her he was telling her the truth. And let's not forget Barry's instant and absolute panic when he discovered that Oliver had woken up in a bed with Iris (especially since Iris has, in the past, said she's attracted to Oliver Queen). 

Elseworlds, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW

So what comes next? 

We're forbidden from telling you, but let's just say that a lot is about to happen. Oliver and Felicity will get just about as much time as Barry and Iris did, but we'll also see Gotham City and Batwoman and get a little idea of what that world is like. There are some fights, some serious superhero easter eggs, some more incredible Barry and Oliver swap moments, and some things that made us both cackle and wonder, "WTF?" 

Stay tuned after tomorrow night's portion to hear some behind-the-scenes bits and pieces from the executive producers! 

Elseworlds continues Monday at 8 p.m. with Arrow, then concludes with Supergirl on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Flash , Arrow , Supergirl , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

The Stranger Things Season 3 Episode Titles Are Here and We're Shook

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andy Samberg

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Jake Makes His Action Dreams Come True in New Season 6 Promos

Tracy Shapoff

The Bachelor Contestant Tracy Shapoff Apologizes for Offensive Tweets

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Has 5,000 Costumes in Season 2

The Bachelor Season 23

We Stalked The Bachelor Season 23 Contestants on Social Media: Here's What We Learned About Colton's Ladies

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Trailer Reveals Rules Twist, Endless Shade and Ellen Pompeo Being Fabulous

"Top Chef" Secrets: What Happens to All the Leftover Food?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.