Catherine Zeta-Jones Pays Tribute to "Beautiful Man" Kirk Douglas on 102nd Birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones is letting her father-in-law Kirk Douglas know how "beautiful" she thinks he is.

The Spartacus actor turned 102 on Sunday, and Zeta-Jones posted a lovely video in his honor on her Instagram. In the video, old photos of Douglas overlap with a girl—presumably Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter, Carys Douglas—singing Christina Aguilera's song "Beautiful" while playing it on the piano. "Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man," Zeta-Jones captioned the video. "We love you Kirk."

Some of the photos in the slideshow honoring Kirk include family photos, old movie shots as well as clips of videos of Kirk dancing and hanging out with his grandkids, Carys and Dylan Douglas.