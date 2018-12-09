Cardi B Raps About Divorce While Offset Says He Misses Her

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 12:14 PM
Cardi B's upcoming divorce from husband Offset has taken center stage, while he has declared that he misses her.
At Chicago's B96 Jingle Bash concert, Cardi B performed her hits and also rapped a modified version of her verse from "MotorSport," he collaboration with her ex's group Migos: "I get up set off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Yeah, we gon' get a divorce." (the original last lyric is "Man, we should sell that porn.")
On Saturday morning, Offset tweeted, "F--K YALL I MISS CARDI."
Cardi secretly wed the fellow rapper last year and the two share a 4-month-old baby girl, Kulture. Cardi said in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday that she and Offset were "not together anymore." She soon ditched her wedding ring.
In her announcement, which shocked fans, Cardi said, "We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. And it's nobody's fault...it might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."
Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID
A source later told E! News that rumors about the couple's marriage made Cardi question Offset's loyalty and that the two fought a lot.
"Cardi will always love Offset, but ultimately lost trust in their relationship," the source told E! News, adding that the new mom has "made it clear she needs space from him.
Alleged text messages appearing to show Offset looking to set up a threesome with rapper Cuban Doll and a woman named Summer Bunni had surfaced, while The Shade Room had posted a video allegedly of the latter on FaceTime with Offset. She issued a tearful apology in a TMZ video, saying she feels "ashamed," "didn't know how serious" the couple's marriage was" and has not "messed with" Offset since Kulture was born.
"I never wanted to break up a happy home," she added.
She also apologized on Instagram, saying, "I will always be woman enough to admit when I'm wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman's pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it's funny."
On Thursday, in an interview with TMZ, Cuban Doll denied hooking up with Offset and also said she never met him. She said she only became aware of the alleged texts when they were published and that she talked to Cardi about it and that the rapper knows she's uninvolved.
Offset and Cardi B have not commented about the two women.
