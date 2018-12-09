Katie Cassidy Is Married: Arrow Star Weds Matthew Rodgers

Katie Cassidy is a married woman!

The 32-year-old Arrow actress wed Matthew Rodgers on Saturday in front of family and friends at Sunset Key, Florida. Cassidy announced the news on her Instagram page.

She also posted a photo of her kissing her new husband. She wore a long-sleeve, lace Pronovias gown and her hair in a bun, with no veil and he wore a white jacket over black pants.

"I can't help falling in love with you..." she wrote. "YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband."

Cassidy, the daughter of the late David Cassidy, had recently teased her wedding with an Instagram Stories photo from a resort, bearing the caption, "Hair and Makeup room? We'll take it! #bride2be."

The actress had announced her engagement in June 2017.

"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432."

Cassidy later told E! News that Rodgers surprised her by proposing to her during a romantic dinner, adding, "It was so perfect!"