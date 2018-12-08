Miley Cyrus Goes Topless While Promoting New Song "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

Miley Cyrus is baring it all.

The musician posed topless in a new picture added to her Instagram story on Saturday that promoted her new single with Mark Ronson called "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

The name of song was the caption of the photo of Cyrus in black studded pants, hair in a high bun and sitting on a bed.

Cyrus and Ronson released the tune on Nov. 29 with a music video that tackles a number of controversial subjects, including religion, children with guns, kneeling for the National Anthem and more.