Nick Cannon Calls Out Amy Schumer and Other Female Comics Over Homophobic Tweets

Curious about why Kevin Hartwas so criticized for his past anti-gay tweets, fellow comic Nick Cannon is calling out Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler over past homophobic tweets they posted themselves years ago.

On Thursday, Hart stepped down as host of the 2019 Oscars after his offensive Twitter remarks were unearthed and sparked a backlash. He also apologized for his past comments.

A day after Hart's departure, Cannon shared a 2010 tweet from Handler that read, "This is what a f-g bird likes like when he flexes."

"Interesting," Cannon wrote. "I wonder if there was any backlash here..."