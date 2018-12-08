Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Their Kids Get Into the Christmas Spirit

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 8, 2018 12:17 PM

The holidays are all about blended family time forJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The 49-year-old pop star and actress and 43-year-old former New York Yankees star have been dating for more than a year and a half and have often spent time together with their kids—her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, and his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10. On Saturday, J.Lo shared a sweet video and photos of the group trimming an enormous Christmas tree.

"Have a Holly Jolly Christmas," Lopez wrote.

The best times are with these lil ones," she added. "#ilovechristmastime #familia."

On Saturday morning, it was back to business, for the kids at least; A-Rod posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of him and J.Lo helping Max, Emme and Ella prepare for their SSATs.

J.Lo and A-Rod had also spent Christmas together last year, in Miami. They had also celebrated Easter with their kids, in the Dominican Republic.

