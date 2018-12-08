Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Their Kids Get Into the Christmas Spirit

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 8, 2018 12:17 PM
The holidays are all about blended family time forJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
The 49-year-old pop star and actress and 43-year-old former New York Yankees star have been dating for more than a year and a half and have often spent time together with their kids—her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, and his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10. On Saturday, J.Lo shared a sweet video and photos of the group trimming an enormous Christmas tree.
"Have a Holly Jolly Christmas," Lopez wrote.
The best times are with these lil ones," she added. "#ilovechristmastime #familia."
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
Teamwork!
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and the kids enjoy trimming their Christmas tree.
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo's son Max practices some dabbing on a ladder.
Article continues below
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo's son Max does a goofy dance while helping A-Rod's daughter Natasha decorate.
Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod and J-Lo help their youngest kids prepare for the SSATs.
On Saturday morning, it was back to business, for the kids at least; A-Rod posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of him and J.Lo helping Max, Emme and Ella prepare for their SSATs.
J.Lo and A-Rod had also spent Christmas together last year, in Miami. They had also celebrated Easter with their kids, in the Dominican Republic.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?