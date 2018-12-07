Meghan Markle's Former Acting Résumé Offers a Must-See Glimpse Into Her Past Life

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 6:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle, Shift Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

For a short period of time, more than five years before Meghan Markle was cast on Suits and about 13 years before she became the Duchess of Sussex, she was known in the movie world as the "Hot Chick."

Prince Harry's wife, who quit her acting career last year before their royal wedding to focus on her royal duties, played a small part that bore that nickname in a the 2005 Ashton Kutcher rom-com A Lot Like Love, her first film. The credit is listed on an old acting resumé for her, from Endorse Management Group, that was recently unearthed in the press. It accompanies an old headshot, which shows her wearing a halter top.

It also lists Meghan's first onscreen role, a small part on an episode of General Hospital. A couple of campus acting jobs she had in the capacity of a student at Northwestern University are also listed. She attended the college from 2000 to 2003, pursuing a double major in theatre and international studies. Her résumé lists several theater roles. Meghan starred in local productions of Damn Yankees, Oedipus Rex, Into the Woods, Annie and other shows.

Photos

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Meghan's résumé also contains her stats: Brown hair and brown eyes, 5'6" and at the time of its printing, she weighed 113 pounds, making her slightly underweight—which is not uncommmon for actresses, especially if they are sent out for auditions for roles such as "Hot Chick."

Meghan also lists her TV, film and theater acting trainers and vocal coaches. She also notes her special skills—she is fluent in Spanish, or was when the résumé was created, has a proficiency in French, can speak in Southern American, French, Spanish and Argentinian dialects, and can kickbox and dance tap, ballet and jazz.

Meghan would go on to star as a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal and have small parts on shows such as 90210—during which she appeared in a risqué sex scene, CSI: NYFringe and The League and movies such as Remember Me before she was cast in her breakout role of Rachel Zane on Suits.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Living Separately as They Decide Future of Marriage

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Trailer Reveals Rules Twist, Endless Shade and Ellen Pompeo Being Fabulous

Candace Cameron Bure Got Run Over By Brother Kirk's Go-Kart

Gabrielle Union & More Celebs Judged for Kissing Their Kids

"Top Chef" Secrets: What Happens to All the Leftover Food?

Chip Gaines Admits He Felt "Trapped" on "Fixer Upper"

Beth Behrs & Tichina Arnold' Play Do You Know Your Neighbor?'

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.