Trendy Travel Items That'll Make You Look Like a Celeb

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Dec. 8, 2018 3:00 AM

OK, so it's currently the holiday season—this we know.

And with family and friends filled end-of-the-year celebrations, comes travel. Lots and lots of travel. Maybe you're just driving across town, or maybe it's a day-long road trip. Or maybe you're even flying cross country to surprise your favorite people.

Whatever your situation, you're going to need travel gear to make your life easier. So why not look like a super chic jet-setting celeb while doing it? With these trendy suitcases, eye mask, emergency kits and more, you'll be all set!

 

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

SEPHORA Sleeping Mask, Green Tea

BUY IT: SEPHORA Sleeping Mask, Green Tea, $4 at Sephora

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Travel Trio Set

BUY IT: Mario Badescu Facial Spray Travel Trio Set, $15 at Urban Outfitters

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

BUY IT: Fjallraven Kanken Backpack, $80 at Urban Outfitters

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Diamond Bomb

BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $38 at Sephora

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Portable Charger

BUY IT: Portable Charger, $30 at Amazon

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Wireless Earpods

BUY IT: Wireless Earpods, $40 at Urban Outfitters 

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Adidas Crossbody Bag

BUY IT: Adidas Crossbody Bag, $20 at Urban Outfitters

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. Amenity Kit

BUY IT: HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. Amenity Kit, $30 at Nordstrom

 

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Herschel Supply Co. Toiletry Case

BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Toiletry Case, $30 at Nordstrom

 

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Patagonia Black Hole Medium Travel Kit

BUY IT: Patagonia Black Hole Medium Travel Kit, $39 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Bio Ionic On-The-Go Mini Styling Set

BUY IT: Bio Ionic On-The-Go Mini Styling Set, $65 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Cocktail Canteen Travel Kit

BUY IT: Cocktail Canteen Travel Kit, $40 at Urban Outfitters

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Nike Mini Backpack

BUY IT: Nike Mini Backpack, $25 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

URBAN DECAY All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray Mini

BUY IT: URBAN DECAY All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Mini, $15 at Sephora

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

AMIKA Smooth Criminal Polished Perfection Gift Set

BUY IT: AMIKA Smooth Criminal Polished Perfection Gift Set, $96 at Sephora

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Dazzle Makeup Bag by SKINNYDIP

BUY IT: Dazzle Makeup Bag by SKINNYDIP, $24 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

HydroFlask Water Bottle

BUY IT: HydroFlask Water Bottle, $40 at Amazon

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit

BUY IT: Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit, $18 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

BUY IT: Slip Silk Sleep Mask at Nordstrom, $50

 

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

Beis Luggage Tag & Passport Holder Set

BUY IT: Beis Luggage Tag & Passport Holder Set, $25 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

CalPak Carry-On

BUY IT: CalPak Carry-On, $135 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Trendy Travel Items

TED BAKER LONDON Berman Faux Leather Duffel Bag

BUY IT: TED BAKER LONDON Berman Faux Leather Duffel Bag, $149 at Nordstrom

See, lookin' just like a celeb!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

