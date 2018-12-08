Here's Why Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Are Relationship Goals

Could these two get any cuter?!

Since news of their relationship first spread like wildfire in 2014, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have been making waves across Hollywood ever since.

From PDA packed trips across the globe to raising their first child together, there's never been a moment between Nikki and Ian that wasn't totally heartwarming. And could you blame us? The love these two have for each other is absolutely stunning, and it would be a lie to pretend their relationship isn't on our 2019 vision board.

To put it simply, this couple maintains an impressive balance between sharing intimate snapshots from their personal lives with fans and keeping those major milestones private. Like photos of their daughter for instance, which have never been shared publicly. And no matter what, it's crystal clear that Ian and Nikki's love for each other is truly unconditional.