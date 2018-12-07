Ariana Grande and Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother Get Tattoos Together

Tattoos to celebrate!

After attending the Billboard Woman of the Year Awards on Thursday night, where she received top honors, Ariana Grande celebrated by getting a new tattoo with her 93-year-old grandmother! The "Thank U, Next" singer took to her Instagram Story to document her Nonna, Marjorie Grande, getting her first tattoo.

"I feel fine," Marjorie said as she laughed at the pain with her family members, including Joan Grande and Frankie Grande. "I've had a little bit more excitement than this."

For her tattoo, Marjorie chose to have her late husband Frank Grande's nickname "Ciccio" inked on her left ring finger.