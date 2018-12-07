Jennifer Aniston Details the "Deep Wounds" Caused By Her Late Mother

Jennifer Aniston is creating the family she never had as a child.

In a candid new interview with Elle magazine, the actress opens up about the troubled relationship she had with her mother Nancy Dow in her youth and how that has shaped her into the woman she is today.

From a young age, Aniston says she witnessed the dissolution of her parent's marriage, ultimately leading to a childhood where her mother became an emotionally draining figure in her youth. "She was from this world of, ‘Honey, take better care of yourself,' or ‘Honey, put your face on,' or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember from my childhood," the Dumplin' star recalls.

Eventually, the star and her mother drifted apart, but as Jennifer matured she says she came to the realization that her mom, who was also an actress, was simply trying her best. "My mom said those things because she really loved me. It wasn't her trying to be a b--ch or knowing she would be making some deep wounds that I would then spend a lot of money to undo," the 49-year-old reasons. "She did it because that was what she grew up with."