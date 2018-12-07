Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Gets Engaged

Another member of the Cyrus family is getting hitched!

Days after Miley Cyrus' little brother Braison Cyrus popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, older bro Trace Cyrus did the same.

The 29-year-old pop rocker (who rose to fame as the front man of early 2000s band Metro Station) announced his engagement to fellow singer Taylor Sanders on Instagram.

"Well... it's official! SHE SAID YES!" Trace captioned a video of his future wife holding back happy tears after the proposal. "We're getting married! I will love you FOREVER!!!"

He also shared another video of Taylor showing off her dazzling diamond ring, saying, "Alright, it's not a secret anymore. We're engaged! I love you." He added in the caption, "I still can't believe @taylorlaurensanders is about to be my wife! You're me best friend boo."

Trace and Taylor first began documenting their romance on social media in February of this year, and often keep their hundreds of thousands of followers up to date on their many musical collaborations.