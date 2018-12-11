3 Cuffing Season Outfits That Will Score You a Second Date

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 1:51 PM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

As we head into winter, we've got one thing on our minds: cuffing season.

Going on a date is always a good idea, but we're especially here for it this time of year. It's just so fun to let cute boys take you out. And, hey, if it leads to something more serious: Why not, right? No pressure, we're all about letting things happen naturally, of course, but it doesn't hurt to have a killer first date outfit planned out. Think something bodycon or flowy topped off with a super stylish jacket for winter.

Go on, keep scrolling because we've got three first date looks from PrettyLittleThing that are sure to score you a second.

If you consider yourself to be a girly girl, a feminine monochromatic outfit in a blush pink is exactly the look you're going for. The bodycon dress is sexy, but not too sexy—so perfect for a first date vibe. Sock booties and a velvet clutch are trendy additions that complete the look. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING ROSE RIBBED HIGH NECK SPLIT DETAIL BODYCON DRESS, £5; PRETTYLITTLETHING SAND LYCRA HEELED SOCK BOOT, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING ROSE QUILTED VELVET MINI BAG, £22; PRETTYLITTLETHING KIKI CAMEL MAC JACKET, £40; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD SPECKLED DISC STATEMENT EARRINGS, £8

If you're a classy girl and neutral tones are your go-to, step it up with this going out look. A snake print dress is flirty but low key, and same idea with leather booties and a coordinating clutch. Add a bougie faux fur jacket to glam up the look just the right amount. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD DOUBLE HOOP DROP EARRINGS, £5; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FAUX FUR BUBBLE COAT, £100; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FAUX LEATHER ANKLE BOOT, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK PU WITH HAMMERED GOLD TRIM CROSS BODY, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING BEIGE CHIFFON SNAKE PRINT V NECK RUCHED FRONT DRESS, £20

If standing out in the crowd is kind of your thing, this fuzzy hot pink coat is a first date must have. It's flirty and bold—just the message you're trying to send. Underneath, pair it with an all-black look: a cute denim skirt, a polka dot top and knee-high boots. He won't be able to resist. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING GRETTA BLACK WOVEN POLKA DOT WRAP TIE BLOUSE, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK BASIC DENIM SKIRT, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING BESS BLACK FAUX SUEDE HEEL THIGH BOOTS, £65; PRETTYLITTLETHING FUCHSIA FAUX FUR MIDI COAT, £60; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK VELVET QUILTED HEART CHAIN MINI BAG, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD CHUNKY CHAIN HOOPS, £8

