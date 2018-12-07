Inside Kevin Hart's Whirlwind 48 Hours as Oscars Host—and What He's Learned From the Continued Controversy

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I didn't."

At the time, Kevin Hart was referencing reports that he had cheated on his then-pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, admitting to making "a bad error in judgment" after he said someone had threatened to expose his wrongdoings if he didn't agree to pay up, essentially extorting him for his poor behavior.

But he just as easily could have been referencing the nearly decade-old offensive tweets—and his stubborn refusal to re-apologize for his old thoughts, how ever many times it took for everyone to get that he truly was a changed man—that led to him losing a long-dreamt of Oscar hosting gig that he had held for just 48 hours.