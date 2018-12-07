Steal Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor's Swag With These Products

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-comm: Jax Taylor

Instagram

If you watch Vanderpump Rules, you exactly who Jax Taylor is.

Not only is the soon-to be-married reality star gearing up for a big wedding to lady love Brittany Cartwright, he also just announced his new cocktail mixer line Just Add X. But perhaps the biggest change in his life is his new healthier lifestyle. "I've really changed my outlook on everything, it's really all about self-care," shared the star.

He admitted to us he's cut back on drinking and finds himself in the gym twice a day these days. It's certainly paid off: He's lost 40 pounds since last year and has adopted other healthy habits like a newfound daily skincare ritual. 

Let's just say, we're feeling inspired for the new year. For Jax's must-have products and other current obsessions, keep scrolling!

E-comm: Jax Taylor

Nike Air Max

"I'm a huge Nike Air Max fan right now. I have really weird feet and they're always in pain and these are the shoes that are the most comfortable so I try to find one in every color," shared Jax.

BUY IT: Nike Air Max Sequent 3, $75

E-comm: Jax Taylor

Mackage Magnus Leather Jacket

"I was just talking about that the other day, I love jacket season. I'm obsessed with anything by Mackage. I have two new coats that I got from Canada. One is black leather with a built-in grey hoodie. The other is kind of like a trendy form-fitting ski jacket with a liner. It's puffy, but a little less puffy around the collar. I love their stuff, but they are expensive."

BUY IT: Mackage Magnus Leather Jacket, $665

E-comm: Jax Taylor

Mackage Greg Down Jacket

BUY IT: Mackage Greg Down Jacket, $525

Article continues below

E-comm: Jax Taylor

Zara Skinny Biker Jeans

"I lost a lot of weight recently. I was 235 pounds last year and I'm down to 195 now. I'm so much more comfortable, so I'm back in some cool skinny jeans. My favorites right now are from Zara."

BUY IT: Zara Skinny Biker Jeans, $70

E-comm: Jax Taylor

Beverly Hills MD 24HR Hydrating Rose Mist

"Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Skincare is amazing. I've been using it for 8 months now and it's totally changed my face. I use a face mist first, then I use the repair reverse daily serum then I top it off with the brighten and tighten—twice a day, every day."

BUY IT: Beverly Hills MD 24HR Hydrating Rose Mist, $68

E-comm: Jax Taylor

Beverly Hills MD Repair + Reverse Daily Serum

BUY IT: Beverly Hills MD Repair + Reverse Daily Serum, $125

Article continues below

E-comm: Jax Taylor

Beverly Hills MD Brighten and Tighten Restorative Face Oil

BUY IT: Beverly Hills MD Brighten and Tighten Restorative Face Oil, $130

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays on Bravo.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jax Taylor , Vanderpump Rules , Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Style , Beauty , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1

Ariana Grande, Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande

Ariana Grande and Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother Get Tattoos Together

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Details the "Deep Wounds" Caused By Her Late Mother

Taylor Swift

Man Arrested at Taylor Swift's NYC Home After Break-In

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire Revival Conversations Are Happening, But What Would a New Show Look Like?

Cardi B, Court

Cardi B Learning About Her Grammy Nominations in Court Is a Must-See Moment

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.