Steal Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor's Swag With These Products

If you watch Vanderpump Rules, you exactly who Jax Taylor is.

Not only is the soon-to be-married reality star gearing up for a big wedding to lady love Brittany Cartwright, he also just announced his new cocktail mixer line Just Add X. But perhaps the biggest change in his life is his new healthier lifestyle. "I've really changed my outlook on everything, it's really all about self-care," shared the star.

He admitted to us he's cut back on drinking and finds himself in the gym twice a day these days. It's certainly paid off: He's lost 40 pounds since last year and has adopted other healthy habits like a newfound daily skincare ritual.