Blake Lively Sparkles in the Perfect New Year's Eve Dress and More Best Dressed Stars

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Hollywood's A-listers are demonstrating how to sparkle and shine just before holiday party season begins.
Between fashion shows held by Chanel and Versace, the L'Oreal Women of Worth Awards, Art Basel in Miami and other red carpet events, there were plenty of opportunities for celebrities to get dolled up this week. Brilliant metallic dresses, standout pantsuits and lace looks were at the forefront, inspiring our wardrobe for the eventful season.
Blake Lively is proof with a Versace dress that would turn heads and make any fashion lover the belle of the New Year's Eve ball. The chainlink gown features a high neckline and mid-thigh length in the front. However, in the back, the dress reveals her back, features a silver and gold butterfly and beautifully hangs down past her knees. It's epic.
She isn't the only one that's setting the holiday dress standard. Check out the best dressed stars of the week, then vote for your favorite look below!
Brian Ach/Getty Images forL'Oréal Paris
Eva Longoria
The actress glowed at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in a black and white jumpsuit that featured an angular sweetheart bust.
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Margot Robbie
For the premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots, the actress looked like an absolute dream in a sheer silver Chanel gown.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Halle Berry
The star turned heads in this plunging pastel AADNEVIK dress that featured a thigh-high split and ruffle detailing paired with matching pink stiletto heels.
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for AFI
Nicole Kidman
The actress stunned at the 2018 AACTA Awards in a heavily-embellished Valentino gown with a high-neck design and billowing sleeves.
John Parra/Getty Images
Laura Harrier
The BlacKkKlansman actress looked like a piece of art in this yellow pastel Marc Jacobs organza ruffle top and gabardine dressy trousers during Art Basel 2018.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Blake Lively
The actress rocked a backless silver Versace dress from 1999 that featured a silver and gold butterfly embellishment on the back for the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
The model looked as fierce as ever in this black sheer Versace dress with a matching black fur coat outside of the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Collection show.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld
The singer suited up in a chic white suit with button detailing for the Bumblebee photocall at Potters Field Park.
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Karen Gillan
Karen was the definition of glamour in this silk white power suit with matching heels and a bold red lip.