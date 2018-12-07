See the Explosive 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation Between Larissa and Colt's Cousin

"That bitch is for his money. Period." And with that, one of the most explosive 90 Day Fiancé confrontations ever is here.
90 Day Fiancé viewers are no stranger to seeing these kinds of dust-ups, and it's safe to say this one between Larissa and Colt's cousin could go down in history. While it's not the biggest—that may go to Pedro and Chantel's family in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?—this one in the exclusive sneak peek above is one for the record books.
In the clip, Colt's cousin John tears into Colt's fiancé Larissa and questions her motivations for wanting to marry his cousin. "You think about f—king riches and glory and glam and all this other s—t," John says. John is also taking issue with how Larissa treats Colt's mother, Debbie.
"He deserves better," John says.
Larissa isn't fazed. "I will have be a millionaire. I will be a millionaire in a few years" she says.
And Colt just sits there.
"I can't pretend anymore. This is fake. It's bulls—t. That's not true love, I'm sorry," John says.
The fight spills in from the patio to the kitchen and Larissa uninvites John, and anybody that's against her, from the wedding.
"Who is against the queen will die!" Larissa proclaims. "The queen don't want you."
And Colt stands there.
"I don't what I can do. I can't really handle someone that is completely irrational and yells and screams. I wish everyone would just calm down and talk through things," Colt says.
Colt, 33, met Brazilian Larissa, 31, via social media. They traveled to meet up in Mexico and were engaged five days later. The couple now reside in Las Vegas with Colt's mother, Debbie. They've clashed in the past over finances and Colt fears Larissa has a skewed sense of wealth.
What happens next? 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.