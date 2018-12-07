Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and More React to Their 2019 Grammy Nominations: "Dreams Come True"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 8:13 AM

Shawn Mendes, 2018 American Music Awards, AMAs, Candid

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018/FilmMagic For dcp

Ah, the sweet sound of a Grammy nomination. 

For Hollywood's hand-picked group of Friday morning honorees, the week ended on a serious high note as Shawn MendesAlessia CaraJanelle Monáeand Zane Lowe announced the 2019 Grammys nominees. Monáe and Mendes made the cut (for the first time!), as did Kendrick LamarCardi BChildish Gambino, DrakeLady Gaga and any more of the year's most beloved artists. 

Ariana GrandeTaylor SwiftCamila CabelloKelly ClarksonPinkChristina Aguilera and Demi Lovatowere some of the pop powerhouses that were recognized while country songstresses Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves were recognized in the "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" categories. Needless to say, it has been a good year for women in music. 

On the heels of the exciting news, the musical stars took to social media to address their newfound recognition from the Recording Academy. 

Read

Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

Check out E!'s gallery below for the stars' touching reactions!

Demi Lovato, 2015 American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The songstress is now a a two-time Grammy nominee thanks to her nod for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" with Christina Aguilera. "Woke up filled with hope," she tweeted Friday. "Dreams come true y'all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much."

Dan Smyer, Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Dan + Shay

The "Tequila" country duo scored their first Grammy nods for "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." The excited pair tweeted, "NOMINATED FOR 2 GRAMMYS," and added a few crying emojis. 

Chloe X Halle

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup

Chloe x Halle

"IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!?!?!?" the R&B sister songstresses tweeted on Friday morning. "We are in SHOCK. can't believe this. 2 GRAMMY NOMS  so grateful, wow God is amazing." First-time nominees Chloe and Halle Bailey are nominated for "Best New Artist" and "Best Urban Contemporary Album."

Dua Lipa

Arik McArthur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

"TWO NOMINATIONS TWO GRAMMY NOMINATIONS IM SO HAPPY BUT I CANT STOP CRYING I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!!" the 23-year-old songstress tweeted as a first-time nominee. She's up for "Best New Artist" and "Best Dance Recording" for her track, "Electricity."

Shawn Mendes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Shawn Mendes

The 20-year-old first-time Grammy nominee was stunned by the news he heard live on CBS This Morning of his "Song of the Year" nod. "It was really overwhelming. It's just amazing," he told the co-hosts. "I don't have very many words."

Janelle Monae, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Janelle Monáe

The songstress choked back tears as she heard the news of her "Album of the Year" nomination live on CBS This Morning. "This album is so much bigger than me," she said. "It's not about me. It's about a community of dirty computers, of marginalized voices...Being a young, black queer woman in America, there was something I had to say and there was a group of people I wanted to celebrate...I'm happy to be representing them. I hope they feel seen. I hope they feel heard. I hope they feel loved and I hope they feel celebrated."

