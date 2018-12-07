The Kim Possible Movie Trailer Will Make You Feel All Sorts of Nostalgia

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Were you nervous when you heard Disney would be turning the beloved animated series Kim Possible into a Disney Channel Original Movie? Well, this trailer should put you at ease.

In the new trailer above, Sadie Stanley IS Kim Possible. It looks like the cartoon came to life. The DCOM premieres Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and also stars The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone as Kim's best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable. She's a butt-kicking high schooler who just wants to save the world…and navigate the social hierarchy of high Middleton High School.

 

Photos

Blast From the Past! 18 Stars Who Appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies

When she's not saving the world, Kim's an everyday high schooler, she's late for class and going toe-to-toe with her frenemy, Bonnie (Erika Tham). But things start to look up when Kim and Ron meet Athena (Ciara Wilson), a Kim Possible superfan who just might be what Team Possible needs. And Kim Possible fans shouldn't worry, Rufus, the naked mole-rat, will be there to help Team Possible stop super villains Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega).

The movie also features Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Alyson Hannigan as Kim's mom, Dr. Ann Possible, Connie Ray as Kim's grandmother, Issac Ryan Brown as Wade, original Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano, and Patton Oswalt, who reprises his role of Professor Dementor.

Josh Cagan of The Duff wrote the movie with Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle. The movie was co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky of Disney XD's MECH X-4.

Kim Possible comes to life Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on the Disney Channel.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Disney

Trending Stories

Latest News
The American Meme

The American Meme Goes Inside the Lives of Paris Hilton and Your Favorite Social Media Stars

The Good Place

The Good Place Gave Us So Many Janets and It Was Perfect

Legacies

Legacies Is a Refreshing Take on Supernatural Love Stories

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Releases Symbolic New Season 8 Promo

Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

The Bachelor Season 23

The Bachelor's Got a Girl in a Sloth Costume Because Why the Heck Not

Billy Porter, Pose

Billy Porter on Pose's Game-Changing Golden Globes Nomination: "It's a New Day"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.