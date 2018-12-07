The Kim Possible Movie Trailer Will Make You Feel All Sorts of Nostalgia

Were you nervous when you heard Disney would be turning the beloved animated series Kim Possible into a Disney Channel Original Movie? Well, this trailer should put you at ease.

In the new trailer above, Sadie Stanley IS Kim Possible. It looks like the cartoon came to life. The DCOM premieres Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and also stars The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone as Kim's best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable. She's a butt-kicking high schooler who just wants to save the world…and navigate the social hierarchy of high Middleton High School.