The American Meme Goes Inside the Lives of Paris Hilton and Your Favorite Social Media Stars

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 6:15 AM

It's Paris Hilton's world and we're all just living in it. Sort of.

Viewers will get an inside look into the Paris' life—especially her online world—in Netflix's The American Meme. E! News has your exclusive first look above.

The movie, which also features social media stars DJ Khaled, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowsk, focuses on four social media disruptors, Paris Hilton (@parishilton), Josh Ostrovsky (@TheFatJewish), Brittany Furlan (@brittanyfurlan) and Kirill Bichutsky (@slutwhisperer). For them, likes and followers are a way of life.

"You can just pick up your phone and you can show your talent to the world," DJ Khaled says in the exclusive trailer above.

The snappy trailer, which features the subjects quickly cut with other meme moments, includes this truth bomb: "Everyone can be famous now."

And then there's this nugget from Brittany Furlan, wife of Tommy Lee: "The likes are like the audience clapping." And: "That's how lonely we are, that we're going on here seeking validation from strangers."

The American Meme was written and directed by Bret Marcus and drops on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 7.

