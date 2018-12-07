Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

The 2019 Grammys are bound to strike a chord with music lovers.

Nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards were announced this morning in all 84 categories, honoring the best recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018. Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe joined the hosts of CBS This Morning to announce the first wave of nominations; simultaneously, nominations were also revealed in selected categories on Apple Music. The others were announced in a press release.

After being held in New York City last year, the show is returning to L.A. and will be broadcast live from the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

"We are delighted to host the world's premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "As always, Grammy season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events."

A host has yet to be revealed.

Here is the complete list of nominations (so far):