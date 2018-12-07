BREAKING!

Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 5:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Drake, Scorpion

The 2019 Grammys are bound to strike a chord with music lovers.

Nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards were announced this morning in all 84 categories, honoring the best recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018. Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe joined the hosts of CBS This Morning to announce the first wave of nominations; simultaneously, nominations were also revealed in selected categories on Apple Music. The others were announced in a press release.

After being held in New York City last year, the show is returning to L.A. and will be broadcast live from the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

"We are delighted to host the world's premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "As always, Grammy season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events."

A host has yet to be revealed.

Here is the complete list of nominations (so far):

Photos

Stars' First Grammys

Record of the Year:

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Album of the Year:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Various Artists)

Song of the Year:

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

 "God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Mert & Marcus/Big Machine Records

Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Colors" — Beck    

"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is a Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Island

Best Dance Recording:

"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self

Best Rock Song:

"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

"Rats" — Tom Dalgety and A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War and Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer

Wondaland/Atlantic

Best Rap Album:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott

Best Country Album:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

MCA Nashville

Best Gospel Album:

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Latin Pop Album:

Prometo — Pablo Alboran

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM —  Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Best Americana Album:

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Best Comedy Album:

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Republic Records

Best Song Written for Visual Media:

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Track from: Black Panther

"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore, Julian Lage

Laid Black, Marcus Miller

Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance

"Four Out of Five" — Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell

"Made an America" — THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

"Condemned To The Gallows" ­— Between the Buried And Me

"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire

"Betrayer" — Trivium

"On My Teeth" — Underoath

Best Rock Album

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

MANIA, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

Travis Scott, Astroworld

David LaChapelle

Best Alternative Music Album

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton

"Summer" — The Carters

"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began" — PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"

"Honest" — MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best R&B Album

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice for What" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack Featuring J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)

"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee)

"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Kelly Clarkson, Meaning of Life

Atlantic Records

Best Country Solo Performance

"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves

"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

"Break Up in the End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges and Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best New Age Album

Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard and David Kuckhemann

Beloved — Snatam Kaur

Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Molecules of Motion — Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, soloist

"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, soloist

"We See" — Fred Hersch, soloists

"De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, soloist

"Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller

Live in Europe — Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads the Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Brian Blade

Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Presence — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances and Other Visions — Jim McNeely and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Heart of Brazil — Eddie Daniels

Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band

West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque — Elio Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr and Jekalyn Carr, songwriters

"Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne

"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, songwriters

"Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter

"A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson and Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver and Ran Jackson, songwriters

"You Say" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters

"Joy." — for KING and COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

"Grace Got You" — MercyMe featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds and John Reuben, songwriters

"Known" — Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp and Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship

Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture

Surrounded — Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

Unexpected — Jason Crabb

Clear Skies — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Favorites: Revisited by Request — The Isaacs

Still Standing — The Martins

Love Love Love — Gordon Mote

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Claroscura — Aterciopelados

Coastcity — COASTCITY

Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné

Gourmet — Orishas

Aztlán — Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte

Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez

Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Beyonce, Jay Z, Everything Is Love, Album

Parkwood Entertainment / Roc Nation

Best American Roots Performance

"Kick Rocks" — Sean Ardoin

"Saint James Infirmary Blues" — Jon Batiste

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"All on My Mind" — Anderson East

Last Man Standing" — Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song

"All the Trouble" — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack and Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

"Build a Bridge" — Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Knockin' on Your Screen Door" — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

"Summer's End" — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Bluegrass Album

Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus

The Travelin' McCourys — The Travelin' McCourys

North of Despair — Wood and Wire

Best Traditional Blues Album

Something Smells Funky 'Round Here — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside

The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy

No Mercy in This Land — Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite

Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Please Don't Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito

Here in Babylon — Teresa James at the Rhythm Tramps

Cry No More — Danielle Nicole

Out of the Blues — Boz Scaggs

Victor Wainwright and the Train — Victor Wainwright and the Train

Best Folk Album

Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez

Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons

Rifles and Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden — Iron and Wine

All Ashore — Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kreole Rock and Soul — Sean Ardoin

Spyboy — Cha Wa

Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa

No 'Ane'I — Kalani Pe'a

Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit

Best Reggae Album

As the World Turns — Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever — Etana

Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time — Protoje

44/876 — Sting and Shaggy

Best World Music Album

Deran — Bombino

Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara

Black Times — Seun Kuti and Egypt 80

Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir

The Lost Songs of World War II — Yiddish Glory

Best Children's Album

All the Sounds — Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats

Building Blocks — Tim Kubart

Falu's Bazaar — Falu

Giants of Science — The Pop Ups

The Nation of Imagine — Frank and Deane

Best Spoken Word Album

Accessory to War (Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance

Calypso — David Sedaris

Creative Quest — Questlove

Faith - A Journey for All — Jimmy Carter

The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band's Visit — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Carousel — Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez and Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis and Jason Tam, principal soloists; Harvey Mason, Jr., producer (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)

My Fair Lady — Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz and Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel and Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

Once on This Island — Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell and Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty and Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Call Me by Your Name — Various Artists

Deadpool 2 — Various Artists

The Greatest Showman — Various Artists

Lady Bird — Various Artists

Stranger Things — Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, composers

Coco — Michael Giacchino, composer

The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat, composer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams, composer

In September, the Recording Academy announced it had selected Dolly Parton for a very special honor. "I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year," the 72-year-old entertainer told E! News in a statement. "It's even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Music , Red Carpet , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Decoded: "Soulmate" Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Her Touching Manchester Tribute

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Apeshit

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Everything Is Love Lyrics: Cheating, Forgiveness and the Carters on Top

Dolly Parton

Secret Tattoos, Lesbian Rumors and an Affair That Nearly Killed Her: Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

Janelle Monae Calls Stevie Wonder Her "Musical Hero"

Justin Timberlake, Jonah Hill

Justin Timberlake Postpones the Rest of His 2018 Tour Dates—and Jonah Hill Offers to Fill In

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at LGBTQ Youth Fundraiser

Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over Dolly Parton Joining "Dumplin'"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.