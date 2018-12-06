The Good Place Gave Us So Many Janets and It Was Perfect

The Good Place is still somehow managing to flip everything on its head with every single episode, and it's just nuts.

Tonight, Janet (D'Arcy Carden) saved everybody's lives by bringing them into her void, meaning everyone but Michael (Ted Danson) turned into a Janet. That meant that D'Arcy Carden had to play Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto, Jameela Jamil, and regular Janet all in the same scenes together. She argued with herself. She got horny for herself. She made out with herself.

It was honestly very distracting (in the best possible way) so it took us a while to grasp what the episode ended up concluding: no one has gotten into the Good Place in over 500 years, meaning all of these attempts to figure out how to get in legitimately have been utterly pointless. But then, as the episode ended, the whole gang had finally actually arrived in the real Good Place to get some answers.

We'll have to wait until 2019 for those answers (and for more of Eleanor and Chidi kissing, as themselves, which we're here for), and we're honestly not going to be able to think of much else until then.