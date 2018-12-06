Legacies Is a Refreshing Take on Supernatural Love Stories

There was a lot going on in this week's episode of Legacies.

First of all, Jo (Jodi Lynn O'Keefe), the biological mother of Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric's (Matthew Davis) almost-wife who was murdered during their wedding, returned from the dead for just a little while. After some concern, Alaric determined that it was truly her, but there was a devastating catch. She was possessed by yet another Malivore monster on the hunt for that dang knife, and so while she was sometimes Jo, she was sometimes a zombie who buried her daughter alive. The only way to defeat the thing she was possessed by was for the twins to siphon out the magic, which was also the thing keeping Jo alive.

That meant her daughters essentially had to re-kill her, understanding even through their tears that that was the way it had to be, because, as creator Julie Plec tells us, they understand "nature's balance."

"I think the hope is that they can take the beautiful sadness as opposed to the painful tragedy sadness with them," she explained.

Aside from the undead arrival, teenage hormones dominated the episode as they wrought havoc and shuffled some crushes around in some very cute ways. This is not the dramatic, sweeping, epic love of The Vampire Diaries, or Twilight, or [insert other supernatural romances here]. This is just high school.