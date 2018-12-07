Secret Tattoos, Lesbian Rumors and an Affair That Nearly Killed Her: Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

Parton was just 18 years old when she met her mysterious husband outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat and despite the fact that, as her website claims, "falling in love and getting married were...the last things on [her] mind," she found herself swept off her feet. "I was surprised and delighted that while talking to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," she said. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."

"My first thought was I'm gonna marry that girl," Dean said in his first interview ever, conducted in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016, according to the Daily Mail. "My second thought was Lord she's good lookin' And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth."

What he has decided he could do without though? Anything that had to do with her dream of living in the limelight. In their now 52 years of marriage, the couple has never been photographed together. And he's only seen his superstar wife perform live a very small number of times. "No, he doesn't like to do that," Parton told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. "He gets nervous seeing me perform. It's almost like seeing your kid in a recital. He's afraid I'll mess up. Actually, he has seen me a time or two and it did relax him a little. He saw that I do mess up and it's OK because people are not gonna punish me for it."