Complete Gift Guide for Cool Guys This Holiday Season

It's not beyond us that guys are notoriously hard to shop for.

Usually they're pretty cool with whatever you get them, but it's when you want that holiday gift to feel special that you've got to take a beat. Yeah, they'd probably wear any coat you gave them, but why not make it a rad graphic sweatshirt or a super stylish jean jacket? Take this opportunity that is the holidays to get the dudes in your life something they'll use, but also something that feels like an upgraded version they'll love.