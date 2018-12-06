Game of Thrones Releases Symbolic New Season 8 Promo

You can absolutely bet we'll still be thinking about this until the next clue about the final season comes around, because so far those clues are few and far between. We mostly just know that it's gonna be emotional and that the finale will be polarizing.

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end," Harington told MTV at TIFF. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It's never going to satisfy you."

We're also in store for the biggest action sequence the show has ever had as the living face off against the Army of the Dead. The battle reportedly took 55 days to film, and "makes Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park," Peter Dinklage told EW. So maybe we're not all that off by wondering if this promo just means everyone's gonna die in some way or another!