How Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Are Fighting to Save Their Marriage

It's the question no Teen Mom OG fan wants to put in the universe: Is it possible that Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell could be headed for a divorce?

Ever since season seven of the MTV reality show kicked off October 1, there have been signs that this beloved couple aren't exactly on the best terms. In fact, Tyler admitted that he hasn't been happy for quite some time.

"If someone were to ask me if I'm happy in my marriage I would say absolutely not," he told his therapist. "And I haven't been for a couple of years."

Fast-forward to tonight's all-new episode and the couple continues to document their ups and downs that most recently included a decision to participate in a one-month trial separation where they live separately but don't see other people.

"I was devastated at first, but now that I have started my own therapy, I'm more comfortable with the idea," Catelynn admitted in a November episode of Teen Mom OG. "All I want to share with the cameras is that me and [Tyler] learned that we've been together for so long that it's like who are you as a person by yourself?"